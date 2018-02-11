February 8 – March 4, 2018

Thursday, Friday, Saturday 8:00PM Sunday 2:00PM & 7:00PM

Adults $30 - Seniors $26 - Military $26 - Students $20

Opening Night, February 10th, Tickets $50

Helen Hayes Award Winning Actress, Iyona Blake returns to Creative Cauldron to portray one of America’s most iconic jazz legends, Billie Holiday. In March of 1959, "Lady Day", as she was called, performed one of her final shows in a run-down bar in South Philly. She turned jazz songs and standards into searching, and searing, portraits of life and love gone wrong. "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" relives this final performance with Billie telling her life story and singing over a dozen of her most salty, and often humorous, numbers (“When a Woman Loves a Man,” “Taint Nobody’s Business If I Do,” “Pig Foot and a Bottle of Beer”. Superb jazz pianist Mark Meadows leads the band as Iyona performs this riveting portrait of the woman behind the legend.

Directed by Matt Conner

For More info and Tickets call 703-436-9948 or visit online

Sponsored by Diener & Associates, CPA

"Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" By Lanie Robertson

Winner! 2014 Tony® Award, Best Actress in a Play

Winner! 2014 Drama Desk Award, Best Actress in a Play

Winner! 2014 Outer Critics Circle Award, Best Actress in a Music