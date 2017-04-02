Ladies Day Out - Wine, Cheese and Jewelry Making Class

Time to get out of the house and have a fun filled afternoon at Belle Grove Plantation. Melissa Sullivan will be teaching Hat making while you enjoy a social with wine and cheese. Cost includes supplies needed to create your fabulous Easter Bonnet and food and drinks.

This will be one of three classes we will be offering over the Spring months with Melissa. Book each of the classes and make a new hat for all occasions!

Seating will be limited. Wine is only available for 21 years or older. Other beverages will be available for those who are under age or non-drinkers.

$50 per person – include supplies, wine and cheese plates

To Purchase Tickets:

https://squareup.com/store/belle-grove-plantation-bed-and-breakfast/item/ladies-day-out-wine-cheese-and-hat-making-class-with-melissa