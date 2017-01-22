Ladies Day Out – Wine, Cheese and Jewelry Making Class with Kelly

Sunday, January 22nd – 1pm to 3pm

$50 per person – include supplies, wine and cheese plates

Beat the Winter blahs and get out for a fun filled afternoon at Belle Grove Plantation. Kelly Gutridge will be teaching jewelry making while you enjoy a social with wine and cheese. Cost includes supplies needed to create your fabulous jewelry piece and food and drinks.

This will be one of three classes we will be offering over the Winter months with Kelly. Book each of the classes and make a new piece!

Seating will be limited. Wine is only available for 21 years or older. Other beverages will be available for those who are under age or non-drinkers.

Purchase your tickets through our online store.

(Link to online store - https://squareup.com/store/belle-grove-plantation-bed-and-breakfast/item/ladies-day-out-wine-cheese-and-jewelry-making-class-with-kelly)

Cancellation may be made with full refund until Saturday, January 14th. Non-refundable on Sunday, January 22nd or later.