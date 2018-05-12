Come enjoy a day at the Plantation with the family as the Ladies of Belle Grove present the Ladies of Belle Grove Bazaar. There will be a market place around the front circle where vendors and marketers will sell their items. Explore Belle Grove Plantation’s Historic Mansion on our Historic Mansion Tour. Food and Music for all to enjoy on this beautiful summer day at the plantation.

Costs

Bazaar Market

Open to the public for free! Come shop our Bazaar Market and find treasures to take home!

Historic Mansion Tours

See the historic mansion and learn about its previous families, architecture and antiques.

Tours will begin at the top of the hour starting at 10am and run until 3pm.

Adults – $15 / children under 18 – free

50/50 Raffle

Take a chance and win half the jackpot!

Raffle Tickets can be purchased through our online store or in person at the event.

1 Ticket – $5.00

5 Ticekts – $20.00

All proceeds to benefit the James Madison Belle Grove Foundation. Through events like this, the foundation can continue their Prime Mission of preservation, restoration, improvement, maintains and educating the public about Belle Grove and its amazing American History. For more information on this non-profit organization, please visit www.bellegroveplantation.org