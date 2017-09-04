Join us for the 18th Annual Labor Day Car Show presented by the Clifton Lions Club and the City of Fairfax on Labor Day - Monday, September 4, 2017 from 8 AM – 3 PM in Downtown Fairfax.
This open show will include antiques, classics, foreign, customs, street rods, muscle cars, trucks, motorcycles, etc. All proceeds will benefit local charities. It will be a great day, including:
• Dash plaques to the first 250 show vehicles
• "Participant Pick" Awards
• Specialty Trophies
• Live Music and Food
For show and vendor information, contact Jim Chesley 703-830-2129 or jcchesley@aol.com
www.labordaycarshow.org
University Drive and the SunTrust Bank Parking Lot, 4081 University Dr, Fairfax