University Drive and SunTrust Bank Parking Lot Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Join us for the 18th Annual Labor Day Car Show presented by the Clifton Lions Club and the City of Fairfax on Labor Day - Monday, September 4, 2017 from 8 AM – 3 PM in Downtown Fairfax.

This open show will include antiques, classics, foreign, customs, street rods, muscle cars, trucks, motorcycles, etc. All proceeds will benefit local charities. It will be a great day, including:

• Dash plaques to the first 250 show vehicles

• "Participant Pick" Awards

• Specialty Trophies

• Live Music and Food

For show and vendor information, contact Jim Chesley 703-830-2129 or jcchesley@aol.com

www.labordaycarshow.org

University Drive and the SunTrust Bank Parking Lot, 4081 University Dr, Fairfax

