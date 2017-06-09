La Luna

Veramar Vineyard 905 Quarry Rd, Virginia 22611

On Friday, June 9, we’re staying up late to watch the Full Strawberry Moon rise, and we hope you’ll join us in the vineyard to see the Valley illuminated by moonlight! Plus, we’ll have live music from 7-10 PM!

The “Strawberry Moon” is so-named because the Algonquin tribe used it to judge when strawberries were ready to harvest. We’re using it as an excuse to drink wine under the stars!

Not only that: we’re offering tapas on this night only!

Tapas are available by reservation only; reservations for tapas must be made by June 7. The cost for tapas is $30 per couple.

