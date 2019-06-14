La Cage Aux Folles

Barter Theatre 127 East Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia 24210

Based on the French movie of the same name, which later spawned the American movie “The Birdcage,” this Jerry Herman musical remains one of the all-time biggest hits worldwide. This multi-Tony Award-wining musical tells the story of a middle-aged show business couple, grappling with aging, fidelity, kids, and holding on to their dignity when the world around them would rather strip it away. At the center is Georges, a St. Tropez nightclub owner, and his husband Albin, who is also the club’s erratic drag headliner Zaza. When Georges’ son gets engaged to the daughter of an ultra-conservative politician, Georges and Albin agree to hide their lifestyle and play it straight to meet the in-laws. All hell breaks loose, as Albin has a different definition of normal that threatens to upend the entire affair with hilarious results. With an iconic score by Jerry Herman (Hello, Dolly!; Mame) featuring “I Am What I Am” and “The Best of Times” and hilarious book by Harvey Fierstein (Newsies, Kinky Boots), La Cage Aux Folles is a fabulously fun musical about family, identity and loving who you are.

