L.A. Theatre Works: “SEVEN”

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

“SEVEN” is a riveting documentary play by seven female writers based on personal interviews with seven remarkable women who faced life-threatening obstacles before bringing heroic changes to their home countries of Pakistan, Nigeria, Ireland, Afghanistan, Guatemala, Russia, and Cambodia. This tapestry of stories weaves together the words of these women, dramatizing their struggles and triumphs over resistance, death threats, entrenched norms, and pervasive violence.

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
History, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
