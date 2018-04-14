L.A. Theatre Works: The Mountaintop

Fifty years ago, on April 3, 1968, after delivering his famously prescient speech, punctuated by the immortal line, “I’ve been to the mountaintop,” an exhausted Martin Luther King Jr. retired to his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. By the following evening, Dr. King had been assassinated. In her provocative play, The Mountaintop, Katori Hall imagines what may have transpired between the legendary civil rights leader and a seemingly inconsequential hotel maid on the eve of his assassination when a storm rages outside. Winner of the prestigious Olivier Award for Best New Play, L.A. Theatre Works applies its signature style, complete with sound effects made the “old-fashioned” way on stage, to this acclaimed and gripping play rife with humor, political jabs, and an intimate glimpse at Dr. King’s hopes, regrets, and fears. On this solemn anniversary, don’t miss this radio-style production of a contemporary play about this great man.

The Mountaintop contains mature language.