Kwame Alexander Literary Event & Book Signing!

Celebrated children's author Kwame Alexander will be in Alexandria, VA on Friday, October 4th! In addition to a book signing, Alexander and musical guest Randy Preston will perform a literacy concert for all that attend. They will be appearing on:

October 4th

Hooray For Books

6:30-8:00 pm

1555 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

This is a great event for kids of all ages. The event is free, but you must have a ticket to attend. Registration is available on the Hooray For Books website: www.hooray4books.com.