Winner of the Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Awards, Kristin Chenoweth is beloved by Broadway audiences for her starring roles ranging from Sally in You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown to her definitive Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked. With a range that reaches the stratosphere, and enough charm to light the whole city of New York, she’s a certified Broadway star. But she’s also known and loved by television audiences for her roles in NBC’s “Trial & Error,” “Hairspray Live,” “The West Wing,” “Kristin” and more. Catch this powerhouse performer when she shares the stage with Broadway’s acclaimed music director Rob Fisher and the Virginia Symphony Orchestra—guaranteed to send you home humming!
Kristin Chenoweth
Chrysler Hall 201 E Brambleton Avenue, Virginia 23510
Chrysler Hall 201 E Brambleton Avenue, Virginia 23510 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Mar 29, 2019
Mar 29, 2019
Mar 30, 2019
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more