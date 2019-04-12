Winner of the Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Awards, Kristin Chenoweth is beloved by Broadway audiences for her starring roles ranging from Sally in You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown to her definitive Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked. With a range that reaches the stratosphere, and enough charm to light the whole city of New York, she’s a certified Broadway star. But she’s also known and loved by television audiences for her roles in NBC’s “Trial & Error,” “Hairspray Live,” “The West Wing,” “Kristin” and more. Catch this powerhouse performer when she shares the stage with Broadway’s acclaimed music director Rob Fisher and the Virginia Symphony Orchestra—guaranteed to send you home humming!