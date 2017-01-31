Tuesday, January 31 at 8PM

In 1997, Austria’s legendary Lockenhaus Chamber Music Festival was witness to a small revolution when the award-winning violinist Gidon Kremer presented a brand new orchestra: Kremerata Baltica. Comprised of 23 young players from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, the orchestra conquered the discerning audience, injecting new blood into the festival with its exuberance, energy and joy in playing.

Twenty years later, this talented group of musicians has developed into one of the best international chamber orchestras of its time, and has cemented its international reputation in major concert halls around the world. As part of a special twentieth anniversary tour, the orchestra takes up residency at Shenandoah Conservatory, providing the campus and community an opportunity to learn from and witness their extraordinary talent. The residency will include open rehearsals and masterclasses, meet-the-artist receptions, and a culminating performance featuring highlights from their most recent and critically acclaimed albums, Chiaroscuro and New Seasons.Visit www.kremeratabaltica.com to learn more.