WHISKEY DINNER: Jan 22nd

Chef Justus Frank will be pairing KO Distilling's locally made whiskey with Sweet Potato Croquettes w/ Maple Sausage Gravy, Pecan Trout w Turnips, Coffee Rubbed Smoked Bavette* w/ Savory Cabbage, and Chocolate Flan Cupcakes with salted caramel buttercream.