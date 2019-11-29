KO Distilling Spirited Black Friday Celebration

Calling all spirit lovers! After your Thanksgiving celebrations and early morning Black Friday shopping, be sure to visit KO Distilling to celebrate the season and enjoy 20% off all spirits and merchandise.

RSVP before November 15th to be entered into a raffle for a $100 KO Distilling gift card!

Sip on hot spiked cider, a maple bourbon eggnog, a jingle gin and tonic, and more holiday cocktails in KO Distilling’s welcoming tasting room, or see how spirits are made by taking a distillery tour.

Enjoy a glass of local wine from Philip Carter Winery or beer from Tucked Away Brewing in our heated tent while you listen to live music and snack on Popcorn Monkey’s delicious creations or the Frenchman Food Truck's fantastic meals. If you’re looking to do gift shopping, we’ll have brand new shirt designs, challenge coins, candles from Shining Sol and Calico Jack’s, engraved glassware, flasks, and more. Gift bags are available on site.

Enjoy:

20% Off Bare Knuckle Whiskeys and Battle Standard 142 Gins

20% Off all KO merchandise

Live music by The Sages and ZacQuintana

Seasonal KO Distilling cocktails

Tucked Away Brewing Company

Philip Carter Winery

The Frenchman Food Truck

Popcorn Monkey

Distillery tours on the hour

Toys for Tots Donation Box - bring a toy to be entered in a raffle! Winners will be notified on Small Business Saturday.

Games, such as Rock ‘em Sock ‘em Robots and Cornhole

Rain or Shine

Although we allow children accompanied by an adult to visit the distillery, all attendees must be 21 years of age or older to purchase or consume spirits. Bottle sales are for off-site consumption only, and all imbibers will be carded.

Remember to DrinKO Responsibly!