KO Distilling Derby Day Celebration

Calling all lovers of mint juleps, beautiful hats, and the Kentucky Derby! KO Distilling is celebrating an evening dedicated to the Kentucky Derby and culture of Church Hill Downs.

Show off your spirit and wear your derby hat to be entered into the Derby Hat Competition!

No need to bring your check book to place a bet -- enter in a free raffle by betting on who you think will win the 145th Kentucky Derby!

Sip on a mint julep and other derby themed cocktails from KO Distilling's welcoming tasting room, or try a flight of their award-winning spirits. See how spirits are made by taking a free distillery tour and enjoy 20% off on all KO merchandise (offer not applicable on alcohol).

Enjoy a glass of local wine from Paradise Springs Winery or a chilled pint of beer from Brew Republic! Chow down on gourmet snacking from Popcorn Monkey!

Special Guest:

The culture and history of Churchill Downs is centered around the love for horses. These intelligent, majestic creatures also provide care and love back to us. North Light Coaching -- a private therapeutic coaching practice featuring the Equine Gestalt Coaching Method (EGCM), will be on-site to share information about their unique organization.

Attention all KO PlanKOwners! Be sure to stop over at the PlankOwners booth during the event to pick up your party favor!

See you there!

2019 Derby Day Attractions:

Kentucky Derby Live Coverage (3:30PM – 7:30PM)

Derby Hat Competition! Judging and Prizes (winner announced at 6:30PM)

Kentucky Derby Race (6:50PM)

Place-A-Bet! Raffle and Prizes (winners announced at 6:55PM)

Mint Juleps and KO Cocktails

KO Spirit Tastings

FREE Tours

20% OFF KO MERCHANDISE (offer not applicable on alcohol)

Paradise Springs Winery

Brew Republic Beirwerks Brewery

Popcorn Monkey Snack Vendor

Representatives On-site from North Light Coaching (4:30PM-6:30PM)