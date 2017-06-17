KO Distilling Bare Knuckle American Rye Whiskey Release

Join KO Distilling from 12-7 pm on Saturday, June 17th (the day before Father's Day) for the official release of our Bare Knuckle American Rye Whiskey! Bare Knuckle rye is KO's second aged spirit.

Reserve your bottle today, and be among the first to purchase our Bare Knuckle American Rye Whiskey in a special commemorative bottle! This commemorative bottle is only available at the distillery, for this event, and includes a special label indicating the unique number of your bottle along with handwritten signatures from co-founders Bill Karlson and John O'Mara. We had over 200 come out for our Bare Knuckle American Wheat Whiskey release on Black Friday last year.

To help all of us celebrate our rye release, we will have live blues music by Rogue Johnsen, Texas Style BBQ by Burnt Ends BBQ, and beer available from Manassas's own BadWolf Brewing Company. Admission is free. Food and beverages available for purchase.

Thank you very much for your support, and as always, DrinKO responsibly!

To register for your commemorative bottle, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bare-knuckle-american-rye-whiskey-release-tickets-34590162106/amp.