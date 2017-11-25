I know Richmond The Bus Tour

Join us for an overview of Richmond’s history that shows off many of the city’s unique sites and neighborhoods, including Church Hill and St. John’s Church; Shockoe Bottom and Main Street Station; Jackson Ward and the Maggie Walker House; Monument Avenue and the Fan. Includes a tour of the interior of the State Capitol.
Meet at the Valentine, 1015 East Clay Street. Reservations required.
$25 per person
$20 for Valentine Members
Reservations are required.
Space is limited.
Reservations: (804) 649-0711 ext. 301.
Parking and same-day admission to the Valentine are included.
This tour is presented as part of the Richmond History Tours program, a service of the Valentine. We offer a full schedule of walking and bus tours of city neighborhoods, waterways, parks, retail districts, historic sites and battlefields. Led by a master guide, a Richmond History Tour is the best way to experience the city's rich past, present and future.
The Valentine 1015 E. Clay St. , Richmond, Virginia 23219 View Map