The Knights Orchestra at Wolf Trap with Aoife O'Donovan

Join The Knights Orchestra and Grammy Award-winner Aoife O'Donovan at the majestic Wolf Trap National Park, the only national park in the U.S. dedicated to the Performing Arts, on Wednesday, July 28, from 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm. O’Donovan and The Knights will perform her riveting new song cycle, America, Come.

The concert will be held at the Filene Center, Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts

at 1551 Trap Road, Vienna, VA, 22182.

Tickets start at $32

More information: https://theknightsnyc.com/performances-all/wolf-trap-2021

Tickets: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WTFV_PLAGENCY_MPV&orgid=44689&pid=8931717&mkt_code=WOLFTRAP&_ga=2.146669236.1058926734.1626901001-1853929546.1626901001#/event/8931717