Join The Knights Orchestra and Grammy Award-winner Aoife O'Donovan at the majestic Wolf Trap National Park, the only national park in the U.S. dedicated to the Performing Arts, on Wednesday, July 28, from 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm. O’Donovan and The Knights will perform her riveting new song cycle, America, Come.

Tickets start at $32

More information: https://theknightsnyc.com/performances-all/wolf-trap-2021

Tickets: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WTFV_PLAGENCY_MPV&orgid=44689&pid=8931717&mkt_code=WOLFTRAP&_ga=2.146669236.1058926734.1626901001-1853929546.1626901001#/event/8931717

Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts 1551 Trap Road, Vienna, Virginia 22182
Concerts & Live Music
6462837585
Google Calendar - The Knights Orchestra at Wolf Trap with Aoife O'Donovan - 2021-07-28 20:00:00
