Kitchen Table Stories: Aaron Anderson – African American Civil War Hero and Medal of Honor Recipient

This year’s Kitchen Table Stories will feature Dr. Peter Luebke, historian for the Naval History and Heritage Command in Washington, D.C., and Stratford Hall’s own Public Events Manager Jon Bachman. Dr. Luebke will present on African American Sailors during the Civil War, highlighting the Potomac Flotilla. Mr. Bachman will share a biographic sketch of African American Aaron Anderson, whose heroic actions in the Union Navy led to Anderson’s earning of the Medal of Honor.

Doors open at 9:00am.

10:00am – 12:00pm

Located in the duPont Library next to the Visitor’s Center.

Cost: Free to the public. Donations welcome.

Contact Jon Bachman at 804-493-1972 or jbachman@stratfordhall.org for more information.