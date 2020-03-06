The Kings Singers

This celebrated vocal ensemble returns to the Center to sweep you off of your feet with their new program called Love Songs featuring a repertoire of romantic music spanning 500 years. With impeccable a cappella harmonies, The King’s Singers perform a range of songs related to matters of the heart from Renaissance madrigals to contemporary pop favorites. Founded in 1968 by recent graduates of King’s College, Cambridge, the sextet was distinguished from the beginning by its musical diversity, unique charm, and sublime musical craft. The group has appeared on many of the great stages of the world, including Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall, and has earned two Grammy® Awards, and an Emmy®, among numerous other honors. “These six singers can do almost anything a full-sized chorus can do, with a degree of perfection that drops the jaw and delights the ear” (Seattle Times).