Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

London’s The Kingdom Choir is best known for their show stopping performance at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The group’s performance of “Stand By Me,” seen by a global audience of over two billion, instantly catapulted the choir to worldwide fame. The ensemble is bringing their infectious joy and inspiration across the Atlantic for a North American tour.