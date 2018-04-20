This acclaimed a cappella sextet offers a sublime performance of diverse and compelling vocal works. From Renaissance madrigals to contemporary, popular music, The King’s Singers is known for their extensive repertoire and strong command of varied styles. Consummate entertainers, the singers’ renditions are marked by immaculate intonation, vocal blend, diction, and incisive timing. At a recent concert, The Washington Post affirmed, “Their vocal production was effortless, stylistically varied and beautifully blended, even in the most complex polyphony.” Over the past fifty years, The King’s Singers has secured its place as “the superlative vocal sextet” (The Times, London).
The King's Singers
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
Concerts & Live Music
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
