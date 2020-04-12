Multi-Denominational event - all are welcome. Reception to follow Sunrise Service.
King George Easter Sunrise Service
Mount Bethel Christian Center 17420 MT. BETHEL LANE, King George, Virginia 22485
Mount Bethel Christian Center 17420 MT. BETHEL LANE, King George, Virginia 22485 View Map
Meeting, Religion & Spirituality
Dec 16, 2019Dec 22, 2019
Dec 18, 2019Dec 22, 2019
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more