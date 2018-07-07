Browse books, chat with local authors, start your memoir, and find out how writing can keep you healthy—all at the Kilmarnock Author Expo 2018 on July 7 at the Lancaster Community Library. Free of charge and open to the public, the Kilmarnock Author Expo 2018 includes workshops, children’s story times, and appearances by more than thirty regional authors. The Expo runs July 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and the first 200 visitors receive a goody bag!

In addition to the gallery of authors where you can meet and talk with regional writers personally, the Expo offers a choice of speakers, panels, and presenters in separate sessions throughout the day. Former White House Correspondent and CNN copy editor John DeDakis keynotes the Expo at 2:15 p.m.

Expo sponsors the Writers Guild of Virginia, Sisters in Crime - Central Virginia, and the Lancaster Community Library invite you to attend. For more info and a schedule of workshops, see writersguildva.com or Writers-Guild-of-Virginia on Facebook.