Kidz Korner

to Google Calendar - Kidz Korner - 2017-09-23 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kidz Korner - 2017-09-23 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kidz Korner - 2017-09-23 10:30:00 iCalendar - Kidz Korner - 2017-09-23 10:30:00

Old Town Square 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030

Irish Fest Celebration

Old Town Square, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax

Saturday’s June – September 10:30am – 11:30am, weather permitting. A variety of children’s activities and entertainment in Old Town Square. Free Show!

Info
Old Town Square 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030 View Map
Kids & Family
703-385-7858
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Kidz Korner - 2017-09-23 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kidz Korner - 2017-09-23 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kidz Korner - 2017-09-23 10:30:00 iCalendar - Kidz Korner - 2017-09-23 10:30:00
Just Desserts Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular