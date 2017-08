Old Town Square, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax

Saturday’s June – September 10:30am – 11:30am, weather permitting. A variety of children’s activities and entertainment in Old Town Square. Free Show!

Aug. 26 - Party Like a Princess

Sept. 2 - Mr. Skip

Sept. 9 - Fairfax High School Marching Rebels

Sept. 16 - Eric Energy

Sept. 23 - Irish Fest Celebration

Sept. 30 - Superheros