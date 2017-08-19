Kidz Korner

The Art of Problem Solving
Old Town Square, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax
Saturday’s June – September 10:30am – 11:30am, weather permitting. A variety of children’s activities and entertainment in Old Town Square. Free Show!
Old Town Square 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030
The Art of Problem Solving
Old Town Square, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax
Saturday’s June – September 10:30am – 11:30am, weather permitting. A variety of children’s activities and entertainment in Old Town Square. Free Show!
The Mexican tradition of escaramuza comes to Virginia. more
Roadside eateries to keep your road trip on track. more
Japan is a country where modern and ancient harmonize. more
© 2016 Cape Fear Publishing Co. Inc.