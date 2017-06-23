Kids in America - 80's Tribute Band

Ready to be blasted into the past? Kids in America is a high-energy, power-packed, 6 piece band paying tribute to the totally awesome 1980s. From New Wave to pop ballads and rock, Kids in America specializes in recreating visually and delivering musically all of your favorite 80s hits.

Originating in Charlotte NC, Kids In America is comprised of 6

professional, hard-working, powerhouse musicians who share their love for all things 80s. High energy, melodic harmonies, colors, teased hair and spandex are all part of a typical Kids In America show. We are proud to bring you a complete show that will bring you back to this iconic era!