Kids are Free at Montpelier December 26-January 1

As the holiday frenzy subsides, gather your family and friends and visit Montpelier. Between December 26 and January 1, all kids ages 14 and under get free admission for any House tour.

The free tours make for an affordable and enriching winter experience. Admission to the House includes the opportunity to explore the exhibition The Mere Distinction of Colour and join "Montpelier's Enslaved Community" walking tour.

Tours will be offered every half-hour each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The “Madison and the Constitution" tour will be offered at 10:30 a.m., and “Montpelier’s Enslaved Community” walking tour is at 1 p.m.

Purchase your tickets online and receive $2 off each ticket!

Bring your walking shoes and hike our 8+ miles of trails that wind through old-growth forests, horse pastures, and meadows. Stop by the archaeology lab to see and learn about the fascinating artifacts uncovered by our staff and participants in our public archaeology programs. Visit Mr. Madison's Temple, the Madison family cemetery, and the slave cemetery. At the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, recharge with an award-winning barbecue sandwich or other delicious offerings at the Exchange Cafe. Browse the galleries, and do some post-Christmas shopping in the Museum shop, which features beautiful hand-crafted, locally-sourced items - wooden bowls, jewelry, pottery, scarves - and an impressive selection of books.