While you’re out taking advantage of extra savings on clothing and school supplies during Virginia’s tax-free shopping days August 4th through 6th, let On The Border handle lunch of dinner for the family. The authentic family-friendly casual Mexican restaurant is offering free kids meals with the purchase of any adult entrée all day on Friday, August 4th, and also on Saturday, August 5th, and Sunday, August 6th. Kids can choose from Fajita Chicken Soft Tacos, Build Your Own Mini Tacos, Cheese or Grilled Chicken Quesadillas, Chicken Strips and more, all at no additional cost to a regular adult order. It’s a simple way to enjoy delicious Mexican food kids and grown-ups love plus even more great value.
Kids Eat Free at On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® During Tax-Free Shopping Days
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina 2651 Prince William Pkwy, Virginia 2192
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina 2651 Prince William Pkwy, Virginia 2192 View Map
Kids & Family