West Broad Village is excited to introduce a new complimentary club, The Kids’ Club. Parents and their little ones are invited to join the kids’ club every second Saturday of the month from 10AM-11AM.

The Kids’ Club will gather at a different retailer within West Broad Village each month. Activities will be curated to focus on development, health and fun. The first Kids’ Club will be in partnership with Spirited Art. West Broad Village invites everyone to grab a paintbrush and get creative.

What: The Kids’ Club at West Broad Village

When: Saturday, April 13

Time: 10AM-11AM

Location: Spirited Art, 4029 Whittall Way, Glen Allen, VA 23060

Save the dates for The Kids' Club at West Broad Village: 4/13, 5/11, 6/8, 7/13, 8/10, 9/7, 10/5, 11/9, 12/14

Visit Eventbrite for reservations and more information. Membership is complimentary, space is limited:

https://kidsclub-westbroadvillage.eventbrite.com

(Check back on Eventbrite to register for upcoming kids’ clubs)