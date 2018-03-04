Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: Virtuoso Variations

For 25 consecutive years, Jeffrey Siegel has been bringing his unique talents to the Center’s stage. In this performance, explore the virtuoso Variations of Beethoven, Mendelssohn, and Chopin in Jeffrey Siegel’s third mesmerizing performance of the season. Listen to Beethoven's humorous Variations on God Save the King, Mendelssohn's deeply affecting Variations, Op. 54, and the 17 year old Chopin's imaginative flourishes on the popular melody “La ci darem la mano” from Mozart's Don Giovanni while learning more about these 18th and 19th century musical masters. “His performances were expressive and full of passion…This is an artist who means every note he plays” (The New York Times). An interactive Q and A will conclude this program.