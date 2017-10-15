Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: The Longevity of the Short Piece!

to Google Calendar - Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: The Longevity of the Short Piece! - 2017-10-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: The Longevity of the Short Piece! - 2017-10-15 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: The Longevity of the Short Piece! - 2017-10-15 14:00:00 iCalendar - Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: The Longevity of the Short Piece! - 2017-10-15 14:00:00

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

Experience the joys of classical music as Jeffrey Siegel returns to Merchant Hall with his signature Keyboard Conversations® program. This unique “concert with commentary” format is an opportunity to hear the finest piano literature performed by an extraordinary artist who also shares fascinating insights and background information about each work. In this concert, enjoy familiar, well-loved short compositions of Mozart, Chopin, Grieg, Rachmaninoff, Mendelssohn, and Gershwin. Praised by the Toronto Star as a “musical bridge-builder in action…Siegel showed just how illuminating the combination of words and abstract music can be.” An interactive Q&A will conclude this program.

Info
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: The Longevity of the Short Piece! - 2017-10-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: The Longevity of the Short Piece! - 2017-10-15 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: The Longevity of the Short Piece! - 2017-10-15 14:00:00 iCalendar - Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: The Longevity of the Short Piece! - 2017-10-15 14:00:00
Just Desserts Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular