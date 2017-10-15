Experience the joys of classical music as Jeffrey Siegel returns to Merchant Hall with his signature Keyboard Conversations® program. This unique “concert with commentary” format is an opportunity to hear the finest piano literature performed by an extraordinary artist who also shares fascinating insights and background information about each work. In this concert, enjoy familiar, well-loved short compositions of Mozart, Chopin, Grieg, Rachmaninoff, Mendelssohn, and Gershwin. Praised by the Toronto Star as a “musical bridge-builder in action…Siegel showed just how illuminating the combination of words and abstract music can be.” An interactive Q&A will conclude this program.
Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: The Longevity of the Short Piece!
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110
Concerts & Live Music
