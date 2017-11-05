Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: A French Musical Feast!

Celebrating his 25th season at the Center, Jeffrey Siegel plays a delicious musical feast for the ears–gorgeous music of Debussy including the ever popular Clair de lune and sensuous Isle of Joy, Ravel’s beloved Pavane for a Dead Princess and dazzling The Fountain, as well as Fauré’s enthralling Impromptu. For more than four decades, this brilliant pianist has earned accolades for enchanting audiences with his artistry, wit, and insight, and this Keyboard Conversations® program of distinctively French musical delights is no exception. “…a pianist with a bravura technique and a big, gorgeous sound…and when the artist himself offers the inside scoop, the musical experience becomes vastly more personal” (The Denver Post). An interactive Q and A will conclude this program.