Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel A Bernstein Birthday Bash

Kicking off his 25th consecutive season at the Center, piano virtuoso and exceptional storyteller Jeffrey Siegel celebrates Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday with piano transcriptions of famous songs from West Side Story, his intimate Anniversaries, and music of two composers who most influenced him, Gershwin (Rhapsody in Blue) and Copland (El Salon Mexico). A perennial favorite at the Center for the Arts, Jeffrey Siegel makes newcomers feel welcomed while enhancing the enjoyment of seasoned classical music lovers. “Jeffrey Siegel has everything: massive technique, musical sensitivity and character, wide tonal resources, immense reserves of power, and the ability to communicate” (Los Angeles Times). An interactive Q & A will conclude this program.