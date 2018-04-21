Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: Beethoven and Friends

Virtuoso pianist Jeffrey Siegel closes our season at the Hylton Performing Arts Center with three 18th century musical masters who were contemporaries of each other. In Beethoven and Friends, Jeffrey Siegel performs Haydn's delightful Sonata in D, Mozart's brooding, contemplative Fantasy in D minor, and Beethoven's passionate, stormy Sonata Pathétique, while offering witty and insightful commentary about the music and composers before playing each piece. Piano music enthusiasts and newcomers alike cherish Jeffrey Siegel’s beloved “concerts with commentary” series that makes everyone feel like a classical music insider. An interactive Q&A will conclude this program.