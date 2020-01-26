Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel

to Google Calendar - Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel - 2020-01-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel - 2020-01-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel - 2020-01-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel - 2020-01-26 19:00:00

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Virtuoso pianist and storyteller extraordinaire Jeffrey Siegel, is popular with classical music lovers and newcomers alike with his unique “concerts with commentary” format. Hear some of the most famous works by these two popular composers who have recently had anniversary celebrations in the musical world: the 100th anniversary of the death of Debussy and the 75th of Rachmaninoff. In this program, Siegel plays Debussy’s Clair de Lune and Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in C-sharp minor as well as colorful Preludes by both composers. “An exquisite performance…superb music making. This was an achievement of a sort seldom heard” (The New York Times). An interactive Question and Answer session will conclude this program.

Info

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel - 2020-01-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel - 2020-01-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel - 2020-01-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel - 2020-01-26 19:00:00
Help Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular