Virtuoso pianist and storyteller extraordinaire Jeffrey Siegel, is popular with classical music lovers and newcomers alike with his unique “concerts with commentary” format. Hear some of the most famous works by these two popular composers who have recently had anniversary celebrations in the musical world: the 100th anniversary of the death of Debussy and the 75th of Rachmaninoff. In this program, Siegel plays Debussy’s Clair de Lune and Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in C-sharp minor as well as colorful Preludes by both composers. “An exquisite performance…superb music making. This was an achievement of a sort seldom heard” (The New York Times). An interactive Question and Answer session will conclude this program.
Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning
Nov 21, 2019Dec 22, 2019
Nov 21, 2019
