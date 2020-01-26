Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel

Virtuoso pianist and storyteller extraordinaire Jeffrey Siegel, is popular with classical music lovers and newcomers alike with his unique “concerts with commentary” format. Hear some of the most famous works by these two popular composers who have recently had anniversary celebrations in the musical world: the 100th anniversary of the death of Debussy and the 75th of Rachmaninoff. In this program, Siegel plays Debussy’s Clair de Lune and Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in C-sharp minor as well as colorful Preludes by both composers. “An exquisite performance…superb music making. This was an achievement of a sort seldom heard” (The New York Times). An interactive Question and Answer session will conclude this program.