Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

In his final concert of the season, Jeffrey Siegel brings to life the music of the “three great Bs:” Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms. Enjoy a program of classics declassified that includes Beethoven’s beloved Moonlight Sonata, Bach’s exhilarating Toccata in D major, and the touching Intermezzi and stirring Rhapsody of Brahms. Virtuoso pianist Jeffrey Siegel is popular with classical music lovers and newcomers alike. His “concerts with commentary” format gives the back story behind the piece he is about to perform. “A musical bridge-builder in action…Siegel showed just how illuminating the combination of words and abstract music can be” (Toronto Star). An interactive Question and Answer session will conclude this program.

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
