Did you know that Bach was Chopin's favorite composer? Become a classical music insider when virtuoso pianist and entertaining storyteller Jeffrey Siegel returns to our stage for his 25th season with a program exploring Bach’s influence on Chopin. Hear vivacious dances, dramatic Preludes, and romantic, improvisational Fantasies by both composers. Popular with classical music aficionados and novices alike, Siegel’s unique “concerts with commentary” format tells the story behind the music. “A first-class musician who can sketch and color with greatness” (The London Times). An interactive Q & A concludes this program.
Keyboard Conversations with Jeffery Siegel: Bach and Chopin--A Musical Kinship
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
Most Popular
From Dirt to Glass
Lovingston leads the farm-to-brew movement. more
New Oyster Cult
Recipes and news from the oyster beat. more
The Memphis Beat
Tennessee's Bluff City remains restless and eager. more