Keyboard Conversations with Jeffery Siegel: Bach and Chopin--A Musical Kinship

Did you know that Bach was Chopin's favorite composer? Become a classical music insider when virtuoso pianist and entertaining storyteller Jeffrey Siegel returns to our stage for his 25th season with a program exploring Bach’s influence on Chopin. Hear vivacious dances, dramatic Preludes, and romantic, improvisational Fantasies by both composers. Popular with classical music aficionados and novices alike, Siegel’s unique “concerts with commentary” format tells the story behind the music. “A first-class musician who can sketch and color with greatness” (The London Times). An interactive Q & A concludes this program.