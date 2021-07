Please come enjoy our “Vineyard in Paradise” at our 16th Annual Key West Celebration! Enjoy wine tastings, craft vendors, island-inspired food for sale, and more! We will have music by Mark & Da Sharks from 1 pm to 5 pm for guests to get their groove on. We will be hosting this event rain or shine, so come prepared!

For a full list of participating vendors or to make a reservation, please visit www.breauxvineyards.com or call us at (540)668-6299.