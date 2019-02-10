Kesem Inclusive Theatre Project Encore Performance

Kesem, a theatre education initiative for adults ages 22 and up is generously supported by Ken and Karen Olshansky and provides a comprehensive theatre education experience from process to performance. The Weinstein JCC has compiled a qualified team of professionals to develop a program that will meet the needs of individuals with disabilities while providing a deep and meaningful experience for every participant.

This year’s Kesem encore performance will present an original script conceived by all of the participants and inspired by the poetry of Mattie Stepanek, a best-selling child poet who lived with Muscular Dystrophy and passed away at the age of 13. The project will focus on concepts of self-image and how we are perceived by others. Using music, poetry, theatre, and other forms of expression, participants will explore and challenge ideas of what is possible in our world.

Tickets are $12 each, $10 for JCC Members and free to Patrons of the Arts subscribers