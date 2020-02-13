Kesem (“Magic” in Hebrew) is exactly what occurs when actors, both with and without needs, go through this theatrical process together. Under the direction of Brian Bassett, participants learn, grow and express themselves in ways they may never had imagined. In Kesem, the Weinstein JCC’s inclusive theater project, it is the process, more than the result, that is most important. The cast and crew of Kesem invite everyone to come and experience the magic of Kesem!
Kesem Inclusive Theater Performance
Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Theater & Dance
