Kesem Inclusive Theater Performance

to Google Calendar - Kesem Inclusive Theater Performance - 2020-02-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kesem Inclusive Theater Performance - 2020-02-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kesem Inclusive Theater Performance - 2020-02-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Kesem Inclusive Theater Performance - 2020-02-13 19:30:00

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Kesem (“Magic” in Hebrew) is exactly what occurs when actors, both with and without needs, go through this theatrical process together. Under the direction of Brian Bassett, participants learn, grow and express themselves in ways they may never had imagined. In Kesem, the Weinstein JCC’s inclusive theater project, it is the process, more than the result, that is most important. The cast and crew of Kesem invite everyone to come and experience the magic of Kesem!

Info

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Theater & Dance
8042856500
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Kesem Inclusive Theater Performance - 2020-02-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kesem Inclusive Theater Performance - 2020-02-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kesem Inclusive Theater Performance - 2020-02-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Kesem Inclusive Theater Performance - 2020-02-13 19:30:00
Cheer the New Year

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular