​​The Kennedys spent many years living and performing in Northern Virginia, last at Creative Cauldron to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut release, "River Of Fallen Stars". Hear Pete & Maura Kennedy perform songs from this album and a mix of your favorites and requests from their vast catalog. Celebrate all that makes the Kennedys The Kennedys: their harmonies and instrumental prowess, blending elements of country music, bluegrass, Western swing and janglepop, and a homecoming for these local legends.