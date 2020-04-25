KENNEDY KRIEGER INSTITUTE TO HOST ANNUAL ROAR FOR KIDS FUNDRAISER

Join Kennedy Krieger Institute on Saturday, April 25, 2020 for the 16th annual, jungle-themed ROAR for Kids, a 5K road run and low-mileage walk for individuals of all ages. Families, friends and supporters will run, walk and “ROAR” at Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville, Md. to raise awareness and funds for research and programs that help kids at the Institute. Since 2005, this event has raised over $3 million for Kennedy Krieger Institute.

The fun-filled morning features a 5K run, low-mileage fun walk, and a family festival among the lush surroundings at Oregon Ridge Park. After stampeding, walking or cheering on the participants, attendees, who are encouraged to dress up as their favorite jungle creature, will enjoy the Jungle Festival, a family event, featuring music and outdoor activities for kids of all ages, including a coloring station, bean-bag toss, oversized croquet, parachute games, princess visits, a touch a truck station, and the popular Mascot Challenge! Awards will also be given to top finishers in age categories as well as the most spirited costumes. New in 2020, registered event attendees who dress in spirited “jungle themed” costumes will receive a “Be Our Guest” card for a free chicken sandwich courtesy of the 42 Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A restaurants.