Ken Faraoni Film Noir Series: Earth vs. The Giant Spider (1958)

Each month we offer one midweek movie madness showcasing 50’s SCI FI/ Horror Film Noir, hosted by Ken Faraoni, national bronze artist and well-established expert of this cinematic genre.

Ken Faraoni will discuss these movies, their cultural and historic importance, implications and representation of society at the time, the angst of the cold war era reflected in these movies in a entertaining, humorous way.

Bullets…won’t kill it! Flames…can’t burn it! Nothing…can stop it!

“Teenagers from a rural community and their high school science teacher join forces to battle a giant mutant spider.” -IMBD

Tickets are $6 at the door and a cash bar will be available.