Ken Faraoni Film Noir Series: Being There (1979)

Each month we offer one midweek movie madness hosted by Ken Faraoni, national bronze artist and well-established expert of this cinematic genre. Ken Faraoni will discuss these movies, their cultural and historic importance, implications and representation of society at the time in a entertaining, humorous way.

Being There

“A simple-minded gardener named Chance has spent all his life in the Washington D.C. house of an old man. When the man dies, Chance is put out on the street with no knowledge of the world except what he has learned from television. After a run in with a limousine, he ends up a guest of a woman (Eve) and her husband Ben, an influential but sickly businessman. Now called Chauncey Gardner, Chance becomes friend and confidante to Ben, and an unlikely political insider.” – imdb

Tickets are $6 at the door and a cash bar will be available.