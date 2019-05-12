One of North America’s finest concert organists, Ken Cowan is praised for his dazzling artistry, impeccable technique and imaginative programming by audiences and critics alike. Expect a thrilling program from this extraordinary artist, as he performs on the newly refurbished organ at Norfolk’s historic Christ & St. Luke’s Church. “Utterly transfixing. He played exquisitely…imaginatively and seamlessly” (The Washington Blade).
Ken Cowan
Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal Church 560 W Olney Rd, Norfolk, Virginia 23507
Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal Church 560 W Olney Rd, Norfolk, Virginia 23507
Concerts & Live Music
Apr 4, 2019
