Ken & Brad Kolodner Trio

Creative Cauldron - Passport to the World of Music Series

Ken and Brad Kolodner are world class old-time and bluegrass virtuosos, and stars of last year’s Passport Festival. This father-son duo is pushing the boundaries of their genre with father, Ken's renowned skills on the fiddle and hammered dulcimer and son, Brad's rising fame as a clawhammer banjo artist. If you liked “Oh Brother Where Art Thou” …you’ll love this.

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)