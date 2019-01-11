Ken & Brad Kolodner Trio

to Google Calendar - Ken & Brad Kolodner Trio - 2019-01-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ken & Brad Kolodner Trio - 2019-01-11 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ken & Brad Kolodner Trio - 2019-01-11 19:30:00 iCalendar - Ken & Brad Kolodner Trio - 2019-01-11 19:30:00

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Creative Cauldron - Passport to the World of Music Series

Ken and Brad Kolodner are world class old-time and bluegrass virtuosos, and stars of last year’s Passport Festival. This father-son duo is pushing the boundaries of their genre with father, Ken's renowned skills on the fiddle and hammered dulcimer and son, Brad's rising fame as a clawhammer banjo artist. If you liked “Oh Brother Where Art Thou” …you’ll love this.

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)

Info
Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
7034369948
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Ken & Brad Kolodner Trio - 2019-01-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ken & Brad Kolodner Trio - 2019-01-11 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ken & Brad Kolodner Trio - 2019-01-11 19:30:00 iCalendar - Ken & Brad Kolodner Trio - 2019-01-11 19:30:00
Just For You

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular