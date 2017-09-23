Tony Award® winner and Broadway star Kelli O’Hara performs a radiant concert of Broadway favorites, pop classics, and great American standards. O’Hara, who was named “Broadway’s golden girl and luminous star” by The New York Times, has unequivocally established herself as one of the great leading ladies, starring in The King and I, The Light in the Piazza, South Pacific, and The Pajama Game. A trained opera singer, she has also appeared on the Metropolitan Opera House stage and in a recent performance of Purcell’s opera Dido and Aeneas, The New York Times praised her “gleaming voice” and “majestic clarity.” Talented student musicians from Mason’s School of Music will perform alongside O’Hara for one number. Don’t miss this dynamic entertainer who will perform melodies from your favorite Broadway musicals with her signature "angelic vocals" (The Daily Free Press).
Kelli O'Hara
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Theater & Dance
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
