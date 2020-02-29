KEEP Healthy Program

Richmond Raceway Complex - Exhibition Buildings 600 E. Laburnum Ave., Virginia 23222

Come to the National Kidney Foundation's new KEEP Healthy program and find out. One in three Americans is at risk for developing kidney disease. KEEP Healthy will help you learn if you're the one. Join us on February 29, 2020 from 10:00am-4:00pm at the Richmond Women's Health and Fitness Expo at the Richmond Raceway Complex. KEEP Healthy is the National Kidney Foundation's community-based initiative to educate about the kidneys, risk factors for kidney disease, and steps to take to keep kidneys healthy and reduce risk.

Call the National Kidney Foundation Serving Virginia at 804-288-8342 ext. 724 for more information.

Richmond Raceway Complex - Exhibition Buildings 600 E. Laburnum Ave., Virginia 23222
Fitness, Health & Wellness
8042888342
